Govt announces two-day state funeral for Nightingale of India

“ The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The Prime Minister has spoken to her family and expressed his condolences. He also said that the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

