The Animal Welfare Board of India has appealed to people to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14 to spread positive energy and encourage collective happiness, said officials on Wednesday. The board has issued a notice in this regard under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

“All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy," the notice read.

It further stated that hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness".

“Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of Western culture and that the dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," it added.

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year.

Since being announced, netizens bombarded Twitter with hilarious comments, memes, and videos on the celebration of Cow Hug Day. However, some users have also appreciated the move.

“The Cow Goddess has extracted her revenge on me. Yesterday I made fun of Cow Hug Day and later my daughter called me from college and extracted money to pay for her boyfriend’s Valentine Day Gift! Cow Karma I tell you!," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Valentine's day celebrated at "Cow Hug Day" in our country....Hugging animals instead of humans. What thinking but can understand that poor cows also need affection. PS: whoever is planning on doing this act on the 14th Feb make sure the cow doesn't kick you. Just warning."

“Cow after listening #CowHugDay is trending…," one more wrote on the microblogging site while sharing the video of a cow.

“Terrified by the thought of our cowboys on the Cow Hug Day (Feb. 14)," a user added.

“The world is going to be a much safer place for Indian women on Feb 14th with the Bhakt armies going to hug cows. One good move. Also you go cow!" another user appreciated the government's decision.