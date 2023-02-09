Govt appeals to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on Valentine's Day, netizens react
Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year.
The Animal Welfare Board of India has appealed to people to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14 to spread positive energy and encourage collective happiness, said officials on Wednesday. The board has issued a notice in this regard under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
