Govt appoints 10 new judges to Bombay and Delhi high courts

New Delhi: The union government appointed seven new permanent judges to the Bombay High Court and three to the Delhi High Court on Friday. All 10 were previously additional judges at their respective high courts.

The new judges at the Bombay High Court are Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi, Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar, Milind Manohar Sathaye, and Neela Kedar Gokhale. The judges appointed to the Delhi High Court are Girish Kathpalia, Manoj Jain, and Dharmesh Sharma.

The government also extended the tenure of two additional judges of the Bombay High Court – Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh and Vrushali Vijay Joshi – to 10 October 2025.

Bombay High Court Justices Gokhale, Chapalgaonkar and Sathaye were recommended for the position by the Supreme Court Collegium on 3 May, about a month after it recommended the rest of the roster for the Bombay High Court. The quality of all their judgements was "up to the mark", the collegium said in its resolutions dated 9 July.

The collegium recommended new permanent judges to the Delhi High Court on 12 March after grading the quality of their judgments as "good" in a resolution dated 9 July. The Supreme Court Collegium, which comprises five of the apex court’s most senior judges, decides new appointments and transfers in all courts. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and Justice BR Gavai made the new additions to the Delhi and Bombay high courts that were notified on Friday.