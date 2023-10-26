Govt appoints BCG to ready vision 2047 blueprint
Summary
- The vision document will outline an economic strategy towards becoming a middle-income nation by leveraging India’s strengths in industry, services, agriculture, trade and human capital while improving the governance systems and access to public goods
NEW DELHI : The government has hired Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to help prepare the Vision 2047 document that will set India’s medium-term goals and priorities for becoming a developed economy in the next quarter of a century, two people aware of the development said.