Govt appoints GP Samanta as new Chief statistician of India for two years

The absence of consumption data not only makes it difficult to measure poverty, but also to reevaluate weights of inflation indices. In a report released last year, the World Bank had said the decision of the government not to release the 75th round of the CES leaves an important gap in understanding poverty in India, South Asia, and the world in recent years. Mint reported on 28 January that a new CES is expected to be conducted this year with a revised methodology at a time when the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be reviewing the inflation targeting framework.