Govt appoints Jaya Verma Sinha as first woman CEO, chairperson of Railway Board
The appointment will be effective from 1 September till her superannuation.
The Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on 31 announced the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha as first woman CEO and chairperson of Railway Board. She succeeds Anil Kumar Lahoti.
Sinha was at the centre stage of the railways' media interactions recently when, as the Member (Operations and Business Development), she explained the complex signalling system after the tragic Balasore accident which killed nearly 300 people.
An Alumnus of the Allahabad University, Sinha joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 1988 and worked in Northern Railway, South-East Railway and Eastern Railway.
She also worked as Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India, Dhaka, Bangladesh for four years. The Maitree Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated during her tenure in Bangladesh. She also worked as the Divisional Railway Manager, Eastern Railway, Sealdah Division.
