Govt appoints M Rajeshwar Rao as the RBI Deputy Governor

NEW DELHI : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday appointed M Rajeshwar Rao as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Rao is an executive director at the central bank.

Currently, BP Kanungo, MK Jain and Micheal Patra are the deputy governors. Rao will take charge as the fourth deputy governor and will have the responsibility of financial regulation. The post became vacant after N S Vishwanathan demitted office in March citing health reasons just before his tenure was to end.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC), which includes the cabinet secretary, RBI governor and the financial services secretary, interviewed the candidates for the role of the deputy governor.

Rao was appointed as the executive director in November, 2016 and was looking after the department of statistics and information management, financial markets operation department and international department. Prior to this, he was the chief general manager of the financial markets operations department.

Rao joined the Reserve Bank in 1984 has a bachelor degree in economics and is an Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Cochin.

