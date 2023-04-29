Govt appoints Rajneesh Karnatak as Bank of India MD2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Rajneesh Karnatak has been chosen by the country's government as the managing director (MD) of the Bank of India (BOI). Karnatak is the Union Bank of India's Executive Director at present. According to the announcement, he would serve as MD & CEO of Bank of India for a term of three years beginning on the day of assumption of office or until further instructions.
