Rajneesh Karnatak has been chosen by the country's government as the managing director (MD) of the Bank of India (BOI). Karnatak is the Union Bank of India's Executive Director at present. According to the announcement, he would serve as MD & CEO of Bank of India for a term of three years beginning on the day of assumption of office or until further instructions.

Meanwhile, Debadatta Chand has been named as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Baroda for a period of three years, as per a Finance Ministry notification.Atanu Kumar Das, whose three-year term ended in January of this year, is replaced by Karnatak. Chand, however, would take over on July 1 after Sanjiv Chadha, the current MD, retires on June 30.

Following the approval of the Cabinet's Appointments Committee, which is presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two appointments were announced. In January, the names of individuals were chosen by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), which recruits directors for state-owned banks and financial institutions, and recommended them to DFS to secure the required permission.

Recently, Bank of India said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Saturday, 6th May 2023 to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter /year ended 31st March, 2023 in addition to recommending consideration of dividend for the year 2022-23, if any, subject to the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting of the bank.

However, Bank of Baroda reported that total deposits grew by 15.1% to ₹12.04 lakh crore as of the quarter ended March 31,2023, from ₹11.4 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Domestic deposits grew by almost 13% YoY to ₹10.47 lakh crore during Q4FY23, up from ₹10.03 lakh crore in Q4FY22.

The advances for the quarter ended March 2023, increased by 19 per cent to ₹9.74 lakh Cr, domestic advances grew by 16.9 per cent on a yearly basis to Rs 7.99 lakh crore and domestic retail advances rose 26.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

When compared to the same quarter last fiscal year, the Bank of Baroda December quarter standalone net profit jumped by 75% to ₹3,853 crore from ₹2,197 crore. Net interest income (NII) for the bank increased by nearly 26% when compared with the previous year to ₹10,818 crore from ₹8,552 crore.