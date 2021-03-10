Govt appoints RBI's advisor G P Samanta as new Chief Statistician of India

Govt appoints RBI's advisor G P Samanta as new Chief Statistician of India1 min read . 03:49 PM IST
The Indian government on Wednesday appointed Dr G P Samanta as the new Chief Statistician of India (CSI).
Dr Samanta was currently deputed as an advisor in the RBI's Department of Statistics and Information Management, the Department of Personnel and Training stated.
Samanta, as part of the new deputation, would also hold the post of Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. His tenure would initially be of two years.
He holds a Master of Statistics degree from Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) and a PhD in Economics from the University of Mumbai.
Samanta will replace 1986-batch IAS officer Dr Kshatrapati Shivaji who was holding additional charge of the post since September 2020.
