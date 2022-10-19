Govt appoints Sanjay Malhotra as Revenue Secretary

Govt appoints Sanjay Malhotra as Revenue Secretary1 min read . 06:55 PM IST
- Sanjay Malhotra who will assume the post of Officer on Special Duty in the finance ministry's Department of Revenue
The government on Wednesday named Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as Revenue Secretary.
The government on Wednesday named Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as Revenue Secretary.
He will succeed Tarun Bajaj, who is retiring on November 30. Sanjay Malhotra who will assume the post of Officer on Special Duty in the finance ministry's Department of Revenue. He will take charge after Tarun Bajaj retires.
He will succeed Tarun Bajaj, who is retiring on November 30. Sanjay Malhotra who will assume the post of Officer on Special Duty in the finance ministry's Department of Revenue. He will take charge after Tarun Bajaj retires.
The government has appointed Vivek Joshi as the financial services secretary. He is currently the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will be appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Revenue.
The government has appointed Vivek Joshi as the financial services secretary. He is currently the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will be appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Revenue.
The government on Wednesday has made many secretary-level appointments which is made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
The government on Wednesday has made many secretary-level appointments which is made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Nagendra Nath Sinha, currently the rural development secretary, will take charge as the secretary of the Ministry of Steel after Sanjay Kumar Singh, retires on December 31.
Nagendra Nath Sinha, currently the rural development secretary, will take charge as the secretary of the Ministry of Steel after Sanjay Kumar Singh, retires on December 31.
Nagendra Nath Sinha will serve as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Steel starting from December 1. Shailesh Kumar Singh will become the rural development secretary.
Nagendra Nath Sinha will serve as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Steel starting from December 1. Shailesh Kumar Singh will become the rural development secretary.
Singh currently an additional secretary and development commissioner in the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, will immediately assume charge as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Rural Development's rural development department.
Singh currently an additional secretary and development commissioner in the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, will immediately assume charge as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Rural Development's rural development department.