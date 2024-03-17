Govt appoints Sheyphali B Sharan as its new spokesperson from April

New Delhi: The government has appointed Sheyphali B Sharan as its new spokesperson, according to an order issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharan, a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, will take charge as principal director general (PDG) of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) after incumbent PDG Manish Desai’s tenure ends on 31 March.

Sharan will be the first woman officer to head the PIB since the Modi government first came into power in 2014. She is a seasoned officer with a successful stint as spokesperson of the Election Commission during the 2019 general elections. She has also served as chief communication officer for the railways ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a related development, Maushami Chakraborty has been appointed director general of All India Radio (AIR), the public news broadcaster. Chakraborty, a 1991-batch IIS officer, will take charge in April, replacing Vasudha Gupta.

The PIB disseminates information to the print and electronic media on government policies, programmes, initiatives and achievements. It functions as an interface between the government and media and also provides feedback to the government on people’s views, as reflected in the media.

