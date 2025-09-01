Govt appoints TCA Kalyani as new Controller General of Accounts

NEW DELHI: The government has appointed TCA Kalyani, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service, as the country’s new Controller General of Accounts, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday. Kalyani is the 29th officer to hold the post.

Kalyani succeeds SS Dubey, a 1989-batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service, who was appointed to the post in March 2023.

A gold medallist from the University of Delhi and an alumna of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Kalyani brings more than three decades of experience in public financial management, accounting, and governance.

She has held key roles across ministries such as defence, finance, telecom, fertilizers, home affairs, and information & broadcasting.

The CGA functions as the government’s top accounting authority, overseeing public expenditure, designing and managing the accounting system, and preparing the central government’s accounts for parliament. The office also manages internal audits and a financial information system to promote fiscal prudence and transparency.

It provides regular data to lawmakers, and coordinates responses to the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee and the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Kalyani’s appointment comes amid ongoing government efforts to strengthen public financial management and deepen systemic reforms.

“With her wealth of experience and proven leadership, Ms. Kalyani is expected to further strengthen the country’s public financial management systems and continue driving innovation and transparency in government accounting,” the Ministry of Finance said.

