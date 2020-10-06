Govt approves 16 applicants for claiming benefits under PLI scheme

The union government on Tuesday said 16 global and domestic mobile phone and electronic components manufacturing companies, including Samsung, Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron, Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), among others are now eligible applicants under its flagship performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The PLI scheme aims to boost local production and make India a global hub of electronic manufacturing and will pave way for top global phone makers to set their manufacturing units in the count. For instance, Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron are contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones. Apple and Samsung together account for nearly 60% of global sales revenue of mobile phones and the scheme is expected to increase their manufacturing base manifold in India.

“Under Mobile Phone (Domestic Companies) Segment, Indian companies including Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), Padget Electronics, UTL Neolyncs and Optiemus Electronics are approved by MeitY. Six companies are approved under the Specified Electronic Components Segment which include AT&S, Ascent Circuits, Visicon, Walsin, Sahasra, and Neolync," an official statement said.

The PLI scheme offers 4% to 6% incentive on incremental sales (over base year) of goods under target segments that are manufactured in India to eligible companies, for a period of five years. The base year over here is 2019-20. The incentives are applicable from August 1. Over the next five years, the scheme is expected to lead to total production of worth ₹11.5 trillion, and create three lakh direct jobs.

Minister of electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that PLI scheme has been huge success in terms of the applications received from global as well as domestic mobile phone manufacturing companies and electronic components manufacturers.

“We are optimistic and looking forward to building a strong ecosystem across the value chain and integrating with the global value chains, thereby strengthening electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country," Prasad said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via