Govt approves 16 applicants for claiming benefits under PLI scheme

The PLI scheme offers 4% to 6% incentive on incremental sales (over base year) of goods under target segments that are manufactured in India to eligible companies, for a period of five years. The base year over here is 2019-20. The incentives are applicable from August 1. Over the next five years, the scheme is expected to lead to total production of worth ₹11.5 trillion, and create three lakh direct jobs.