Home >News >India >Govt approves 3,000 crore project for Paradip port
Paradip Port Trust had availed Rs642.69 crore of loan under different heads at different points of time beginning from 1967 to 2002 to finance its various infrastructure projects.

Govt approves 3,000 crore project for Paradip port

1 min read . 05:07 PM IST PTI

The decision to turn Paradip Port into a world-class by setting up a dock was taken by the Union Cabinet in its meeting held today, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said

NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday said it has approved a 3,000 crore project to turn Paradip Port into a world-class port by setting up a dock.

The decision to set up a western dock was taken by the Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The decision to set up a western dock was taken by the Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

"The Cabinet has approved setting up of Western dock at Paradip port at a cost of 3,000 crore which will transform the port into a world-class and modern port. ....The decision has been taken with a futuristic approach as Prime Minister has been laying emphasis on the development of eastern states," Mandaviya said briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting.

Paradip port in Odisha is one of the 12 major ports under the control of the Centre.

Mandaviya said that the port handles the cargo of about 115 MT which is likely to increase substantially to about 400 MT by 2030 and the decision to set up western dock was taken to attract large vessels with a capacity of handling 1.5 tonne cargo.

He said the port after the project can easily handle very large vessels for which 18 metre draft is required and these ships can dock here resulting in reduction in logistics cost.

The minister said this was the need of the hour to boost EXIM trade in the current global competitive environment and will provide employment to lakhs of people.

He said based on the prime minister's stress on "waste to best", it has also been decided to sell the dredging material and dredging material worth 86 crore have already been sold.

