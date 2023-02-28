The Indian Government has approved its largest ever hydropower project in the mountainous northeastern region- Dibang Multipurpose Project (MPP). The project bordering China has received an approval of estimated investment of ₹1600 crore. The project will be developed by NHPC Limited.

The 2,880-megawatt Dibang project in Arunachal Pradesh is estimated to take nine years to build.

In a 90% dependable year, the project will produce 2880MW (12x240MW) of power, or 11223MU, of energy.

When it is finished, the 278-meter-tall dam will be India's tallest.

The Project is in the Lower Dibang Valley District of Arunachal Pradesh, on the Dibang River.

The project envisages the construction of a 278m high Concrete Gravity Dam (above the deepest foundation level), 6 Nos. horseshoe-shaped head race tunnels of length varying from 300m to 600 m with 9 m diameter, an underground Power House, and 6 Nos. horseshoe-shaped tail race tunnels of length varying from 320m to 470 m with 9m diameter.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh will receive 1346.76 MU, or 12 percent of the project's cost, upon completion.

Over the course of the project's forty years, the benefit to Arunachal Pradesh of free electricity and a contribution to the Local Area Development Fund will total ₹26785 crore.

All required statutory approvals, including TEC, clearance for the environment, clearance for the forest (Stage 1), and clearance for the defense, with the exception of clearance for the forest (Stage 2) have been given.

Dibang Multipurpose Project is intended to be a hydroelectric project based on storage, with flood control serving as the primary objective. The substantial area downstream will not be flooded if the Dibang MPP is built.

A significant portion of Assam will be protected from flooding and will contribute to mitigating the ongoing damage caused by floods after the implementation of the Brahmaputra Board's master plan for flood moderation of all rivers that contribute to the Brahmaputra, one of which is the Dibang Multi Power Project.

Rs. 241 crores will be spent on the Community and Social Development Plan, and some of the locals' concerns that were brought up during the public hearings will be addressed.

Additionally, it is proposed to spend Rs. 327 lakhs on a plan to safeguard the local people's culture and identity.