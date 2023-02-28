Govt approves $3.9 billion Hydropower project near China border
The estimated total cost of Project is Rs. 28080.35 including IDC & FC of ₹3974.95 crore at Jun'18 price level
The Indian Government has approved its largest ever hydropower project in the mountainous northeastern region- Dibang Multipurpose Project (MPP). The project bordering China has received an approval of estimated investment of ₹1600 crore. The project will be developed by NHPC Limited.
