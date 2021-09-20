To make operation of non-scheduled flights easier in the country's airspace, Ministry of Civil Aviation extended the air defence clearance time for them on Monday. From now on, air defence clearance will be valid for three hours for such flights from their planned departure time. Till now, ADC window was valid only for 45 minutes.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said “A significant milestone achieved! MoCA, Air Headquarters & AAI join hands to increase the window of the validity of Air Defence Clearance (ADC). The ADC is a permission required for all domestic non-scheduled operations."

“The ADC, which earlier used to be valid for 45 min from the planned departure time will now be valid for 3 hours. This will bring ease of operations for non-scheduled flight operators, including for medical evacuation flights (sic)," it added.

ADC is a permission that all domestic non-scheduled flights have to take to take to operate in Indian airspace.

Meanwhile, in separate tweets, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday shared pictures of a concept model of hybrid flying car being developed by Vinata Aeromobility.

"Delighted to have been introduced to the concept model of the soon-to-become Asia’s First Hybrid flying car by the young team of @VAeromobility," the minister said.

According to him, once this takes off, flying cars would be used for transporting people and cargo as well as for providing medical emergency services.

