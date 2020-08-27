Govt approves 78 new routes under round 4 of regional connectivity plan

New Delhi: The government has approved 78 new routes under the fourth round of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) to enhance connectivity to remote areas of the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Thursday.

While routes connecting north eastern regions, hilly states and islands have been given priority in the approval process for the new routes, 29 served airports, eight unserved airports (including two heliports and one water aerodrome), and two underserved airports have been included in the new list, the ministry said in a statement.

Some of the routes that have been approved under the fourth round of RCS include Guwahati-Tezu, Imphal-Tezu, Guwahati-Rupsi, Rupsi-Kolkata, Bilaspur-Bhopal, Hisar-Dharamsala, Dehradun-Hisar, Kanpur-Moradabad, Kanpur-Aligarh, Chitrakoot-Allahabad, Bareilly-Delhi, Cochin-Agatti, Aizawl-Tezpur, Shillong-Pasighat, Dibrugarh-Agartala, Geleki-Jorhat, Shillong-Dimapur, Delhi-Shimla and Diu-Surat.

So far, a total of 766 routes have been sanctioned under the government's RCS scheme.

“Following the three successful rounds of bidding, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had launched the 4th round of UDAN in December 2019 with a special focus on North-Eastern Regions, Hilly States, and Islands. The awarding of these 78 routes under UDAN 4 is in line with the Act East Policy of the Central Government," said Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"The airports that had already been developed by AAI (The Airports Authority of India) are given higher priority for the award of VGF (viability gap funding) under the Scheme. Under UDAN 4, the operation of helicopter and seaplanes is also being incorporated," Padhee added.

