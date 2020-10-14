Govt approves Alstom’s locomotives to run at 120 kmph for goods transportation

The Union Railway Ministry has approved Alstom ’s 12,000 horsepower electric locomotives to run goods trains at a maximum speed of 120 kmph, in its attempt to give massive boost to the national transporter’s freight business.

These electric locomotives will allow faster and safer movement of heavier freight trains capable to carry around 6,000 tonnes at speed of 120 kmph. They will be deployed for operations on major freight routes, including the Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs), and are expected to increase the average speed of freight trains in India by at least 20-25 kmph. DFC is expected to be completed by June 2022.

“Equipped with Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) based propulsion technology, it would lead to considerable savings in energy consumption due to use of regenerative braking. The technology is also helpful towards making the acceleration process more efficient by reducing the heat generation and traction noise. Additionally, this move will not only bring down operational costs, but also reduce the congestion faced by Indian Railways", Alain SPOHR, Managing Director, Alstom India & South Asia said.

Freight trains generally run at a slow speed, with the average hovering around 25 kmph before nationwide lockdown. However, with limited passenger trains running on the tracks due to covid-19, average speed of goods trains is around 45-50 kmph now.

The project has a strong impetus on indigenous manufacturing with 90% localization and as per the delivery schedule, 100 locomotives will be delivered annually, Alstom had earlier said.

“In line with India’s push towards self-reliance, we have successfully leveraged our local engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Alstom is also committed to support IR in reducing its carbon footprint and adopt cleaner technologies in its quest to transform into the world’s largest Green Railway network."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via