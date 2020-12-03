Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt approves Army Headquarters reorganisation, force gets third deputy chief
The first officer to assume the new appointment would be the present Director General of Military Operations Lt General Paramajit Singh.

Govt approves Army Headquarters reorganisation, force gets third deputy chief

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The new post was envisaged during the Doklam crisis when a need for closer and direct coordination was felt in the headquarters
  • The government has also given sanction for creating a new post of Director General Information Warfare

The Modi government on Thursday approved the creation of a new deputy chief of strategy in the headquarters as per a plan first envisaged during the Doklam crisis with China back in 2017.

The Modi government on Thursday approved the creation of a new deputy chief of strategy in the headquarters as per a plan first envisaged during the Doklam crisis with China back in 2017.

The Centre has also cleared the creation of the post of Director General Information Warfare in the headquarters who would be dealing with media affairs too.

The Centre has also cleared the creation of the post of Director General Information Warfare in the headquarters who would be dealing with media affairs too.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Army sources told news agency ANI that the government sanction letter for the creation of a new post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) as part of Army headquarters' reorganisation has been issued today.

The first officer who will assume the new appointment would be the present Director General of Military Operations Lt General Paramajit Singh, the report said.

The new office of the third deputy chief in the Army would reduce the burden on the vice chief of the Army as he would have important officers including the in-charges of military intelligence and military operations under him.

According to reports, the new post was envisaged during the Doklam crisis when a need for closer and direct coordination was felt in the headquarters.

The sources further informed that the government has also given sanction for creating a new post of Director General Information Warfare.

The office would have the Additional Director General (Strategic Communications) under him.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.