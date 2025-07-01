Govt approves Employment Linked Incentive scheme — what is it and who will benefit from it?

The Union Cabinet on 1 July approved the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme to support job generation across all sectors, with a special focus on manufacturing. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Centre's allocation for the ELI scheme will be ₹1.07 lakh crore. It aims to provide opportunities to the nation's youth and middle class.

What is ELI scheme? The government-backed ELI scheme aims to create additional employment in the formal sector of the economy.

Advertisement

Under the ELI scheme, the government seeks to support first-time employees, provide incentives to employers focusing on manufacturing, and provide monetary support for every employee.

“The ELI scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 as part of PM’s package of five schemes to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth with a total budget outlay of ₹2 lakh crore,” said the Cabinet in the official release.

Who will benefit from ELI scheme? 1. Incentive to first-time employees: According to the official announcement, under the scheme, the central government is giving first-time employees one month's salary of up to ₹15,000, while the employers will be given incentives for a period of two years for creating additional employment in the economy.

Advertisement

If the employer is involved in the manufacturing sector, the government will extend all the benefits for another two years.

This ₹15,000 will be only for employees registered with EPFO, and employees with a salary up to ₹1 lakh a year. The payout will be in instalments, with the first one payable in six months and the second payable after a year of service.

“To encourage the habit of saving, a portion of the incentive will be kept in a savings instrument or deposit account for a fixed period and can be withdrawn by the employee at a later date,” said the Cabinet in the official statement.

According to estimates, this part of the ELI scheme aims to reach 1.92 crore first-time employees.

Advertisement

2. Employee support: The government will support employees who are earning salaries up to ₹1 lakh per year, with incentives like up to ₹3,000 per month for two years for each additional employee with sustained employment for at least six months.

In the manufacturing sector, the incentives will be carried over to the third and fourth years. However, the employees must be registered EPFO members.

Also Read | IIM alum sparks debate after denying salary slip to employee

“Establishments, which are registered with EPFO, will be required to hire at least two additional employees (for employers with less than 50 employees) or five additional employees (for employers with 50 or more employees), on a sustained basis for at least six months,” according to the official statement.

Advertisement

EPF Wage Slabs for additional employees (per month) Benefits to Employers per additional employement (per month) Up to ₹ 10,000 Up to ₹ 1,000 More than ₹ 10,000 and up to ₹ 20,000 ₹ 2,000 More than ₹ 20,000 (Up to ₹ 1,00,000) ₹ 3,000

Through this slab-wise incentive deal, the government aims to create additional employment for almost 2.60 crore people.

3. Incentive Payment Mechanism: Under the Incentive Payment Mechanism, all payments to the first-time employees under the first part will be made through the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode using the Aadhar Bridge Payment System (ABPS), and the employee support payments will be made directly through their PAN-linked accounts.