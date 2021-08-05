Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt approves MoU between IIST and Netherlands' Delft University

Govt approves MoU between IIST and Netherlands' Delft University

Premium
Centre approves MoU between Indian Institute of Space science and Technology (IIST) and The Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), for carrying out the Academic programmes and Research activities
1 min read . 06:39 AM IST ANI

  • According to the MoU, the parties may exchange students at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels under the student exchange programme
  • The students will be eligible for a Dual Degree/Double Degree programme in which adds to the initial degree that will be awarded by the home institute

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Institute of Space science and Technology (IIST) and The Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), for carrying out the Academic programmes and Research activities involving students and faculty members in each institution signed on April 09, 2021, and May 17, 2021, at respective institutes and exchanged by email.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Institute of Space science and Technology (IIST) and The Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), for carrying out the Academic programmes and Research activities involving students and faculty members in each institution signed on April 09, 2021, and May 17, 2021, at respective institutes and exchanged by email.

According to the MoU, the parties may exchange students at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels under the student exchange programme. "The Parties will mutually discuss and decide the areas of studies and credits to be pursued under the scheme. Both parties agree the Practicum exchange programme for degree training should follow the educational system and regulations of the hosting partner," the press release, stated.

According to the MoU, the parties may exchange students at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels under the student exchange programme. "The Parties will mutually discuss and decide the areas of studies and credits to be pursued under the scheme. Both parties agree the Practicum exchange programme for degree training should follow the educational system and regulations of the hosting partner," the press release, stated.

Further, with the MoU, the students will be eligible for a Dual Degree/Double Degree programme in which adds to the initial degree that will be awarded by the home institute.

Further, with the MoU, the students will be eligible for a Dual Degree/Double Degree programme in which adds to the initial degree that will be awarded by the home institute.

Provision of internships and project work, along with faculty exchange and joint research has also been added to the MoU.

Provision of internships and project work, along with faculty exchange and joint research has also been added to the MoU.

As per the press release, the benefit of signing this agreement is that it will enable pursuing the potential interest areas of cooperation such as exchange of faculty members, students and researchers, scientific materials, publications and information. Joint research meeting, PhD program, Dual Degree/Double Degree programme.

As per the press release, the benefit of signing this agreement is that it will enable pursuing the potential interest areas of cooperation such as exchange of faculty members, students and researchers, scientific materials, publications and information. Joint research meeting, PhD program, Dual Degree/Double Degree programme.

"Cooperation with the EWI, TU Delft, The Netherlands an oldest and largest Dutch public Technological University through this Agreement would lead to develop a joint activity in research in the area of Science and Technology. Thus, all sections and regions of the country will get benefited. The signed Agreement will provide impetus to explore newer research activities and application possibilities in the field of Science and Technology," the release read. (ANI)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Cooperation with the EWI, TU Delft, The Netherlands an oldest and largest Dutch public Technological University through this Agreement would lead to develop a joint activity in research in the area of Science and Technology. Thus, all sections and regions of the country will get benefited. The signed Agreement will provide impetus to explore newer research activities and application possibilities in the field of Science and Technology," the release read. (ANI)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!