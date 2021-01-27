OPEN APP
Govt approves hike in MSP for copra, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

27 Jan 2021

  • The new MSP for copra will impact the farmers of 12 coastal states
  • 'We have seen when the government increases rate, the market also pays more,' Javadekar said

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for milling copra and ball copra.

The government has approved an increase in the MSP of copra by 375 from 2020 to 10,335 per quintal as part of its effort to boost farmers' income.

Copra is dried coconut kernel. Photo: iStockphoto

The CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the MSP for milling copra and ball copra.

The new MSP for copra will impact the farmers of 12 coastal states. "We have seen when the government increases rate, the market also pays more," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

"MSP of both milling and ball copra have been increased. The cost of production of both is Rs. 6,800. We are giving 52% and 55% more than the cost of production. This is one of the decisions in a series of decisions to benefit farmers," said Javadekar.

This is as per Swaminathan recommendations, which were not implemented by Congress, Javadekar added.

The meeting was held post farmers' tractor rally that caused violence in various parts of the national capital on Tuesday.

Javadekar also said that the Delhi Police will hold a press conference today at 4 pm on what happened in Delhi on Republic Day.

