NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday approved highway projects worth more than 6,176 crore. These projects pertain to seven states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Assam and Ladakh.

"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has accorded approval to upgradation, rehabilitation and reconstruction of a number of projects, across the country," it said in a statement.

These include 2,801.33 crore-worth projects in Maharashtra and RS 1,259 crore-worth projects in Assam.

According to the ministry, projects worth 779 crore have been approved for Ladakh while 810 crore projects have been approved for Andhra Pradesh.

