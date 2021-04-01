Govt approves over ₹6,100 crore-worth highway projects1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2021, 07:51 PM IST
These projects pertain to seven states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Assam and Ladakh
NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday approved highway projects worth more than ₹6,176 crore. These projects pertain to seven states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Assam and Ladakh.
"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has accorded approval to upgradation, rehabilitation and reconstruction of a number of projects, across the country," it said in a statement.
These include ₹2,801.33 crore-worth projects in Maharashtra and RS 1,259 crore-worth projects in Assam.
According to the ministry, projects worth ₹779 crore have been approved for Ladakh while ₹810 crore projects have been approved for Andhra Pradesh.
