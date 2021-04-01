Subscribe
Govt approves over 6,100 crore-worth highway projects

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST PTI

These projects pertain to seven states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Assam and Ladakh

NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday approved highway projects worth more than 6,176 crore. These projects pertain to seven states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Assam and Ladakh.

The government on Thursday approved highway projects worth more than 6,176 crore. These projects pertain to seven states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Assam and Ladakh.

"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has accorded approval to upgradation, rehabilitation and reconstruction of a number of projects, across the country," it said in a statement.

"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has accorded approval to upgradation, rehabilitation and reconstruction of a number of projects, across the country," it said in a statement.

These include 2,801.33 crore-worth projects in Maharashtra and RS 1,259 crore-worth projects in Assam.

According to the ministry, projects worth 779 crore have been approved for Ladakh while 810 crore projects have been approved for Andhra Pradesh.

