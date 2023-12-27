Govt approves pact to allow Indian students temporary residence in Italy after studies
India's Migration and Mobility Agreement with Italy has been approved by the Union Cabinet, allowing Indian students to have temporary residence in Italy for up to one year after their studies to gain professional experience.
India's Migration and Mobility Agreement with Italy received ex-post facto approval from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. The pact between the two nations signed on November 2, would ensure temporary residence for Indian students in Italy for up to one year after studies to gather professional experience.