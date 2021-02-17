OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt approves over 12,000-cr PLI scheme for telecom equipment
Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on Cabinet Decisions, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on Cabinet Decisions, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Govt approves over 12,000-cr PLI scheme for telecom equipment

2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 03:27 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • PLI scheme on telecom products will be implemented from April 1, said IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • Centre will soon announce plan to boost local manufacturing of IT products such as laptops, he added

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) norms for the telecom and network equipment manufacturing in order to boost local manufacturing of the components, said Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad. The PLI scheme for the telecom sector is worth 12,195 crore over 5 years, he added.

The scheme will be implemented from April 1, said Prasad while addressing a press conference on Cabinet decisions today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Goa ports Minister Michael Lobo said that casino industry helps Goa's economy and generates employment. (Representative image)

Goa: Off-shore casinos get six-month extension till September-end

1 min read . 03:31 PM IST
A man walks past residential buildings at 21 Borrett Road in Hong Kong on February 17, 2021, where a five-bedroom, 3,378 square-foot penthouse flat has sold for 59.3 million USD. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

$59 million Hong Kong flat sale sets new Asia record

2 min read . 03:26 PM IST
S&P said India's economy has stabilised over recent months, with progressively better manufacturing, services, labour market, and revenue data

India to be among the fastest-growing emerging economies in FY22: S&P Global Ratings

3 min read . 03:16 PM IST
Randeep Guleria.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receives second dose of Covid vaccine

2 min read . 03:24 PM IST

Prasad also said 20,000 jobs are already given by one mobile manufacturer, 1 lakh direct and 3 lakh indirect jobs will be created by a mobile manufacturer next year.

"Under the PLI scheme, Telecom manufacturing to get boost with an outlay of 12,195 crores over 5 years leading to enhanced production of more than 2.4 lakh crore," he said while adding that the Centre will soon announce plan to boost local manufacturing of IT products such as laptops and tablet PCs.

"Today’s Cabinet decision is to make India a global hub of manufacturing telecom equipment including core transmission equipment, 4G/5G Next Generation Radio Access Network and Wireless Equipment," said Prasad.

The scheme will cover core transmission equipment, 4G/5G and next-generation radio access network and wireless equipment, access and customer premise equipment (CPE), Internet of Things (IoT) access devices, and enterprise equipment such as switches and router.

"This approval comes in wake of very encouraging success of PLI related to Mobile and component manufacturing, which was announced in April 2020 during the height of Covid pandemic. In spite of 31st July 2020 being the last date for applying, it received a resounding response. All major mobile component manufacturers of world are expanding their powerful footprints in India by making investments, starting exports and giving jobs to thousands of Indians," the government said in a statement.

The core component of this scheme is to offset the huge import of telecom equipment worth more than Rs. 50 thousand crores and reinforce it with “Made in India" products both for domestic markets and exports, it said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The eligibility for the scheme will be subject to achievement of a minimum threshold of cumulative incremental investment and incremental sales of manufactured goods net of taxes.

Financial Year 2019-20 shall be treated as the Base Year for computation of cumulative incremental sales of manufactured goods net of taxes.

For MSMEs, 1% higher incentive is proposed in year 1, year 2 and year 3.

Minimum Investment threshold for MSME has been kept at 10 crore and for others at 100 crore.

Once qualified, the investor will be incentivized up to 20 times of minimum investment threshold enabling them to utilize their unused capacity.

This scheme also addresses local manufacturing in MSME category because government desires MSMEs to play an important role in the telecom sector and come out as national champions, the government saif





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout