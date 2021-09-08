The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday procurement of 56 C-295 MW transport aircraft for Indian Air Force.
16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract and 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium within 10 years.
This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. “All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite," said government in a statement.
The programme will act as a catalyst in employment generation in aerospace ecosystem of India and is expected to generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3000 indirect jobs and an additional 3000 medium skill employment opportunities.
