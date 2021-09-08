Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt approves procurement of 56 transport aircraft for IAF; 40 of these to be made in India

Govt approves procurement of 56 transport aircraft for IAF; 40 of these to be made in India

Premium
C-295 MW transport aircraft
1 min read . 06:44 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract and 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium within 10 years

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday procurement of 56 C-295 MW transport aircraft for Indian Air Force. 

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday procurement of 56 C-295 MW transport aircraft for Indian Air Force. 

16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract and 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium within 10 years.

16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract and 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium within 10 years.

This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. “All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite," said government in a statement.

This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. “All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite," said government in a statement.

The programme will act as a catalyst in employment generation in aerospace ecosystem of India and is expected to generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3000 indirect jobs and an additional 3000 medium skill employment opportunities. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The programme will act as a catalyst in employment generation in aerospace ecosystem of India and is expected to generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3000 indirect jobs and an additional 3000 medium skill employment opportunities. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!