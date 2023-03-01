Govt approves procurement of HAL basic trainer aircraft

Govt approves procurement of HAL basic trainer aircraft1 min read . 12:33 AM IST
The procurement decision is expected to open new opportunities for hundreds of MSMEs and create thousands of jobs.
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force at a cost of ₹6,828.36 crore.
The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years, the ministry of defence said.
The defence ministry said the HTT-40 is a turboprop aircraft designed to have good low-speed handling qualities and provide better training effectiveness. “Being an indigenous solution, the Aircraft is configurable for upgrades to incorporate the futuristic requirements of the Indian Armed Forces," it added.
The procurement decision is expected to open new opportunities for hundreds of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and create thousands of jobs.
