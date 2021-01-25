Govt approves proposal for 'green tax' on old vehicles to contain air pollution

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday approved a proposal to levy 'Green Tax' on old vehicles which are polluting the environment.

The proposal will now go to the states for consultation before it is formally notified, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Along with that, the minister also approved the policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles owned by government department and PSU, which are above 15 years in age. Prasad also said that it would come into effect from 1st April, 2022.

The main principles to be followed while levying the Green Tax are :

-Transport vehicles older than 8 years could be charged Green Tax at the time of renewal of fitness certificate, at the rate of 10 to 25 % of road tax;

-Personal vehicles to be charged Green Tax at the time of renewal of Registration Certification after 15 years;

-Public transport vehicles, such as city buses, to be charged lower Green tax;

-Higher Green tax (50% of Road Tax) for vehicles being registered in highly polluted cities

-Differential tax, depending on fuel (petrol/diesel) and type of vehicle;

-Vehicles like strong hybrids, electric vehicles and alternate fuels like CNG, ethanol,LPG etc to be exempted;

-Vehicles used in farming, such as tractor, harvestor, tiller etc to be exempted;

-Revenue collected from the Green Tax to be kept in a separate account and used for tackling pollution, and for States to set up stateof-art facilities for emission monitoring

The benefits of the “Green Tax", according to the government could be:

-To dissuade people from using vehicles which damage the environment

-To motivate people to switch to newer, less polluting vehicles

Green tax will reduce the pollution level, and make the polluter pay for pollution.

It is estimated that commercial vehicles, which constitute about 5% of the total vehicle fleet, contribute about 65-70% of total vehicular pollution. The older fleet, typically manufactured before the year 2000 constitute less than 1 % of the total fleet but contributes around 15% of total vehicular pollution. These older vehicles pollute 10-25 times more than modern vehicles, the ministry added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via