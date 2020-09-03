Govt approves restructuring of Railway Board, appoints first CEO in rail history

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved restructuring of Railway Board and appointed Vinod Kumar Yadav as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Board.

Yadav is currently the chairman of Railway Board.

In December, the union cabinet had approved organizational restructuring of the 114-year-old Railway Board by its strength from eight to five, including the chairperson, as part of reforms initiated by the national transporter. It allowed Railway Board to be headed by Chairman who will be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). There will be four other members, who will be incharge of — infrastructure, rolling stock, finance and operations and business development.

Pradeep Kumar has been appointed member, infrastructure, PC Sharma as member, traction and Rolling Stock, PS Mishra has been made member, operations and business development. Manjula Rangarajan has been appointed member, finance.

Three apex level posts -- member (staff), member (engineering) and member (materials management) in the Railway Board have been surrendered and the post of member (rolling stock) -- have been utilised for creation of the post of director general (HR) in apex grade as per the cabinet’s decision, ACC said.

The Cabinet had also allowed existing services to be merged into single central service called the Indian Railway Management Service. “Railway Bard will no longer be organised on departmental lines, and replaced with leaner structure organised on functional lines," the government said. Unification of services was recommended by various committees for reforming Railways, including the Bibek Debroy committee in 2015.

