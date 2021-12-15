The Union Cabinet announced on Wednesday that it has approved a scheme to provide incentives of small amounts for transactions done through the RuPay Debit Card and BHIM UPI.

This will incur an expense of around ₹1,300 crores, said Union minister Anurag Thakur.

Electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government will reimburse transaction charges levied on digital payments made by persons to the merchant as part of the merchant discount rate (MDR).

He also informed that 423 crore digital transactions valued at ₹7.56 lakh crore took place in November.

In addition to this, the cabinet also gave its nod to a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor and display board production.

The scheme envisages investment of ₹76,000 crore in semiconductor production over the next five to six years, said Thakur.

Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision will help design, fabrication, packing and testing of the microchips and develop a complete ecosystem.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.