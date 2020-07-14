NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday said it has approved ₹107 crore for modern fire-fighting facilities at Haldia Dock Complex of Kolkata Port to ensure safe cargo operations, especially petro-chemical goods.

Kolkata Port is one of the top 12 major ports in the country.

"Union Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has approved ₹107 Crore for augmentation of fire-fighting facilities on five jetties of Haldia Dock Complex, Kolkata Port," the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

The modern fire-fighting facility will enable Haldia Dock Complex in safe handling of the movement of petro-chemical products, it said.

The existing fire-fighting facility does not support the handling the LPG and other petroleum products as per the guideline of Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, it added.

The shipping ministry said it has prioritised safety and security of cargo operation on all major ports and the move is towards compliance of global standards for fire safety.

LPG and LNG cargo at Haldia dock is projected to increase in the near future.

The state-of-the-art fire-fighting infrastructure will help to manage the petro-chemical goods in a safe and secure manner at Kolkata Port by complying OISD guidelines.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

