Home >News >India >Govt approves 12,450 cr capital infusion in 3 state-run general insurers
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses media on cabinet decisions.

Govt approves 12,450 cr capital infusion in 3 state-run general insurers

1 min read . 04:39 PM IST PTI

The recapitalization will make the three state-owned general insurance companies more stable, Prakash Javadekar said

NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved capital infusion of 12,450 crore in three state-owned general insurance companies to strengthen their capital base and make them more stable.

The National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United Insurance Company will get the additional capital, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"Cabinet approves capital infusion of 12,450 crore for three public sector general insurance companies – Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited (including 2,500 crore infused in FY2019-20)," an official spokesperson said in a tweet.

The recapitalization will make the three state-owned general insurance companies more stable, the minister said.

