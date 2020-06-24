Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Govt approves 15,000 cr infra fund for dairy, poultry and meat units
Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar briefs the press on Cabinet decisions, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Govt approves 15,000 cr infra fund for dairy, poultry and meat units

1 min read . 04:13 PM IST PTI

Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said that the new infrastructure fund is part of the 20 lakh crore economic package announced to help those affected due to the lockdown clamped to prevent the spread of Covid-19

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday announced a new 15,000 crore infrastructure fund to provide interest subvention of up to 3 per cent to private players for setting up of dairy, poultry and meat processing units. A decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet meeting, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday announced a new 15,000 crore infrastructure fund to provide interest subvention of up to 3 per cent to private players for setting up of dairy, poultry and meat processing units. A decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet meeting, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

 "A 15,000 crore fund has been approved by the Cabinet that will be open to all and will help in increasing milk production, boost exports and create 35 lakh jobs in the country," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.   

 "A 15,000 crore fund has been approved by the Cabinet that will be open to all and will help in increasing milk production, boost exports and create 35 lakh jobs in the country," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.   

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said that the new infrastructure fund is part of the 20 lakh crore economic package announced to help those affected due to the lockdown clamped to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  

"For the first time, we will give interest subvention up to 3 per cent to private players for setting up of processing infrastructure for dairy, poultry and meat," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated