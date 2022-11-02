Govt approves ₹51,875 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for rabi season1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 03:51 PM IST
The subsidy on P&K fertilisers will be provided based on the nutrient based subsidy rates approved by the Cabinet committee
The subsidy on P&K fertilisers will be provided based on the nutrient based subsidy rates approved by the Cabinet committee
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved ₹51,875 crore subsidy for phosphatic & potassic fertilisers for the rabi season.