Govt approves ‘vibrant villages programme’ for comprehensive development of border villages1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:04 PM IST
- The programme aims to develop the villages in 46 border blocks of 19 districts in four states and one UT
NEW DELHI : The central government has approved a centrally-sponsored scheme ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ for the comprehensive development of the border villages, said Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
