Govt approves ‘vibrant villages programme’ for comprehensive development of border villages

Under this programme, the focus areas that have been identified for intervention include Economic growth- livelihood generation, road connectivity, housing and village infrastructure, energy including renewable energy through solar and wind power, television and telecom connectivity including setting up of IT-enabled Common Service Centre in the village, regeneration of eco-system, promotion of tourism and culture, financial inclusion, skill development and entrepreneurship, development of cooperative societies for managing livelihood opportunities including agriculture/horticulture, cultivation of medicinal plants/herbs etc.