NEW DELHI : The Union health ministry on Monday asked 10 states with soaring coronavirus cases to craft district-wise plans, focus on bed management and improve surveillance measures, even as the country emerges from a 70-day lockdown.

Union health secretary Preeti Sudan met officials of Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh over video conference, as covid-cases continued to rise in 45 municipalities, or municipal corporations, across 38 districts in these states.

India has clocked 263,219 covid-19 cases and 7,411 deaths so far.

Maharashtra alone recorded 2,553 new covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 88,528. The state is going through a phased lifting of the lockdown under its Mission Begin Again programme.

During Monday’s virtual meeting, state officials touched upon the large-scale infection in densely populated urban areas with shared public amenities; importance of house-to-house surveys; prompt testing followed by prompt isolation and clinical management of cases; and containment strategies.

Central health officials suggested measures to be taken in the containment zones for case management, buffer zones, surveillance activities and promotion of covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government said temples will continue to remain shut due to rising coronavirus cases.

The state also devised a new containment strategy for three districts around Chennai, involving micro-management of cases in urban and rural areas. Close to 70% of the cases reported in Tamil Nadu are from Chennai.

In Telangana, 448 migrant workers and foreign returnees tested positive for covid-19. Rajasthan’s tally rose to 10,696, even as it opened hotels, restaurants, clubs, shopping malls and all wildlife sanctuaries.

Considering reports of unavailability of beds for covid-19 treatment in various states, the health ministry said states need to look into the health infrastructure and human resource management for the containment of covid-19.

“Adequate planning for health infrastructure should be taken up; adequate number of surveillance teams to be provided; a system to be put in place for bed availability management; centres of excellence to provide hand-holding for medical professionals and senior officers to be deployed for hospitals to offer help to citizens to find health services as per their need," the ministry said.

The health ministry also pointed out that the major areas that have been suffering and need constant attention are active house-to-house survey for timely detection; augmentation of survey teams; efficient ambulance management; efficient triaging of patients at the hospitals and bed management.

The Centre suggested clinical management of the hospitalised cases through rotational 24x7 teams to ensure reduction in the fatality rates and ensure that the testing results were returned by the labs in time for ensuring early identification and timely treatment. States were reminded to activate fever clinics for detection of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases in the buffer zones.

Public health experts said that a better management of the covid-19 situation will prevent further transmission.

“It’s now important for a specific task force to be put together with chief ministers, health ministries and experts that will monitor the situation daily. Keep a strict standard for social distancing and isolation. We should have kept religious places, malls and shopping centres closed for the next two months, at least in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad," said Amir Ullah Khan, senior research fellow, Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies (RGICS), a social think tank.

