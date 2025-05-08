Govt asks airlines, airports to enhance security measures, air marshals to be deployed

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday instructed all airlines and airports across the country to enhance security measures.
All passengers at all airports will undergo Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) and visitor entry to terminal buildings has been banned, according to news agency ANI’s post on X.
ANI citing Ministry of Civil Aviation sources said air marshal will be deployed accordingly.
