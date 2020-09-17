Govt asks auto companies to cut costs, royalty payouts

Automobiles now attract 28% GST and a cess ranging from 1% to 22%. GST, a technology enabled tax system, has brought in transparency in taxation which highlights the total tax incidence on the final product, which was not so apparent in the earlier fragmented tax system involving numerous taxes including central excise duty, central sales tax, value added tax (VAT) and tax on services availed by the producer. GST rates on automobiles are less than what VAT and excise duty rates used to be in pre-GST era, and even with the cess, taxes have not gone beyond pre-GST incidence except may be in a few items that were enjoying certain duty concessions, said the official.