Govt asks Chinese apps to comply with ban

Govt asks Chinese apps to comply with ban1 min read . 11:27 PM IST
Continued operation of the banned apps within India will be considered an offence under the IT Act
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Continued operation of the banned apps within India will be considered an offence under the IT Act
After banning 59 apps of Chinese origin, the government on Tuesday directed them to ensure strict compliance to its orders, and warned of serious action in case of any violation, according to an government official with knowledge of the matter.
After banning 59 apps of Chinese origin, the government on Tuesday directed them to ensure strict compliance to its orders, and warned of serious action in case of any violation, according to an government official with knowledge of the matter.
The government on 29 June had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, CamScanner and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.
The government on 29 June had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, CamScanner and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.
The official told PTI that the IT ministry has now written to all these companies, warning that continued availability and operation of these banned apps, directly or indirectly, is not only illegal but also an offence under the Information Technology (IT) Act and other applicable Acts, which would attract penal provisions.
If any apps on the banned list is found to be made available through any means for use within India, directly or indirectly, it would be construed as a violation of the government orders, the person added.
All these companies have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the orders of the ministry, failing which serious action will be taken, the official said.
The ministry in a communication sent to these companies has mentioned that the ban imposed was in exercise of the sovereign powers and section 69A of the IT Act.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated