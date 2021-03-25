Govt asks companies to disclose crypto transactions and holdings

In a first, the ministry of corporate affairs has asked all companies in the country to mandatorily disclose any dealings in cryptocurrency or virtual currency in their balance sheets. This is a major step towards regulating crypto assets in India and is expected to bring in a lot of transparency in reporting or filing of crypto investments.

According to the latest amendments to the Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013, the companies have to disclose profit or loss on transactions involving cryptocurrency or virtual currency, amount of holding and details of deposits or advances from any person for the purpose of trading or investing in cryptocurrency or virtual currency. The latest requirements will be applicable from the upcoming financial year.

Also Read | Lessons from India’s tryst with lockdown

“The intent seems to include and regulate cryptocurrencies. While the authorities are preparing a regulatory framework, they are looking for information on how many companies are doing cryptocurrency trading or are holding them on their balance sheets," said Pallav Narang, partner at CNK RK & Co Chartered Accountants.

While there are estimated to be around one crore individual crypto investors in India, the number of companies having exposure to this avenue is not known.

“The government’s move is expected to boost institutional adoption of crypto assets. We are eagerly waiting for positive regulatory guidelines from the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India for more clarity around crypto regulation in India. It is important to note that Indians have already invested around $1.5 billion into crypto assets, which clearly shows their intent towards embracing digital assets," said Shivam Thakral, chief executive officer, BuyUcoin, a cryptocurrency exchange.

Globally, major companies such as Tesla and MicroStrategy have been holding big amounts of bitcoin on their balance sheets.

Despite the MCA making it official for companies to hold and report crypto assets in their books, experts feel that there is still a disparity on how these assets will be taxed.

“Whether it is going to be taxed as business income, capital gains or speculative income, it is still to be tested. But it is certain that this information will be mined by the income tax authorities to verify whether people have paid taxes on this particular income or not," said Narang.

Meanwhile, the government on its part is in the process of bringing in a Bill on cryptocurrencies. While the contents of the Bill are not yet known, the Centre in February had said that the Bill would seek to ban all private cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether. However, in the recent past, it had hinted that it would take a calibrated approach towards digital assets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via