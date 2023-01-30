Home / News / India /  Govt asks cos to mandatory declare gifts/multi-piece items on outer packaging
Back

Govt asks cos to mandatory declare gifts/multi-piece items on outer packaging

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:38 PM IST Livemint
India’s largest FMCG firms, including those with high exposure to rural markets such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur and Emami, are waiting for a boost in rural demand to help revive sluggish growth in volumes and earnings, according to analysts tracking their stocks. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/MintPremium
India’s largest FMCG firms, including those with high exposure to rural markets such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur and Emami, are waiting for a boost in rural demand to help revive sluggish growth in volumes and earnings, according to analysts tracking their stocks. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

It is mandatory that all the necessary declarations should also be made on all retail packages said Consumer Affairs Ministry in its latest directive.

The Centre has asked companies to mandatorily declare commodities that contain more than one pack, including gift and multi-piece packs to mention all mandatory declarations including MRP, on the outer pack.

It will be required by all retail commodity packages containing more than one pack, including gift and multi-piece packs, according to the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

“It is observed that the mandatory information is not declared on a retail package containing more than one retail package," said Consumer Affairs Ministry in its latest directive.

It is mandatory that all the necessary declarations should also be made on all retail packages inside a group/ combination/ multi-piece/gift package, it said.

The mandatory details include name and address of the manufacturer, packer, and importers as well as the country of origin for imported products, net quantity, month and year of manufacture/pack/import, best before use date and consumer care details that are required to be printed outside the pack.

There should be mention of the unit sale price which will come into force with effect from February 1 this year, it added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout