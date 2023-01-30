Govt asks cos to mandatory declare gifts/multi-piece items on outer packaging

The Centre has asked companies to mandatorily declare commodities that contain more than one pack, including gift and multi-piece packs to mention all mandatory declarations including MRP, on the outer pack.

It will be required by all retail commodity packages containing more than one pack, including gift and multi-piece packs, according to the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

“It is observed that the mandatory information is not declared on a retail package containing more than one retail package," said Consumer Affairs Ministry in its latest directive.

It is mandatory that all the necessary declarations should also be made on all retail packages inside a group/ combination/ multi-piece/gift package, it said.

The mandatory details include name and address of the manufacturer, packer, and importers as well as the country of origin for imported products, net quantity, month and year of manufacture/pack/import, best before use date and consumer care details that are required to be printed outside the pack.

There should be mention of the unit sale price which will come into force with effect from February 1 this year, it added.