Govt asks cos to mandatory declare gifts/multi-piece items on outer packaging

Govt asks cos to mandatory declare gifts/multi-piece items on outer packaging1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:38 PM IST
It is mandatory that all the necessary declarations should also be made on all retail packages said Consumer Affairs Ministry in its latest directive.
The Centre has asked companies to mandatorily declare commodities that contain more than one pack, including gift and multi-piece packs to mention all mandatory declarations including MRP, on the outer pack.
