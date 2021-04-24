NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Saturday said it has asked all field officials to clear shipments of oxygen as well as test kits and medical equipment, used in diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infections, on highest priority.

CBIC, in a tweet said the direction was issued to ensure all covid related imported materials and equipment reach intended beneficiaries within the shortest possible time. An order signed on Friday released by CBIC showed that the direction covered import of all critical raw materials, life saving drugs and related equipment too. Their timely release, the order said, was imperative in the effective fight against the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday held a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country on improving domestic supplies and logistics. Oxygen supply has become a key challenge for hospitals dealing with a surge in infections in the second wave of the pandemic.

CBIC, in a separate tweet, said it has nominated a nodal officer in revenue department who could be reached regarding any issue related to clearance of imported oxygen and related items.

India has currently more than 25 lakh active coronavirus cases and has so far reported more than 1,89,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The surge in infections has threatened expectations of a V-shaped economic recovery in FY22 that policy makers have been banking on after a likely contraction in gross domestic product in FY21.

