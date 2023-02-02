Govt asks defence pensioners to complete annual identification by 20 February
The ministry had earlier approved the extension of pension payment for three months for banks’ pensioners, who migrated to SPARSH and whose identification was due in November 2022
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said all defence pensioners drawing pension through System for Pension Administration (Raksha) or SPARSH should complete annual identification by 20 February.
