Govt asks e-commerce firms to prepare pledge on safety, quality of goods sold
Proposed principles of the pledge include detecting and preventing the sale of unsafe products, co-operating with statutory authorities responsible for product safety, and raising awareness among third-party sellers
The department of consumer affairs on Thursday asked e-commerce platforms to prepare a voluntary pledge on ensuring the quality and safety of the goods they sell. The department has formed a committee to draft the pledge in two weeks. The committee has members from major e-commerce platforms, voluntary consumer associations, industry bodies and National Law Universities, according to an official statement.