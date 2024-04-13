Bournvita to be removed from ‘Health drinks’ category. Govt says ‘there is no…’
In its recent notice to the e-commerce websites, the Ministry of Commerce has asked them to remove Bournvita and other beverages from the health drinks category
Bournvita and other similar bevrages should be removed from the health drink category on e-commerce platforms as there is no ‘health drink’ category defined under Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act 2006), Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a letter issued to the e-commerce companies.