Govt asks edible oil firms to declare correct net quantity

Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, it is mandatory to declare net quantity in terms of standard units of weight or measure apart from other declarations on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.
BENGALURU: The Union government has asked manufacturers, packers, and importers of edible oil to declare the net quantity of the commodity without temperature, and to ensure that the volume and mass declared on the package are correct.
Currently, manufacturers, packers, and importers declare the net quantity of edible oil etc. in volume, mentioning the temperature at the time of packing along with the unit of mass. According to the ministry of consumer affairs, a few manufacturers were depicting temperature as high as 600 degree Celsius.
“It has been observed that such declaration of net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati ghee etc. in terms of volume keeping the volume fixed (for example 1 litre) at different temperatures with mass, which differs, when the packaging mentions a higher temperature. The weight of soyabean edible oil may be different at different temperatures keeping the volume one litre," said the government in a release. In an example, it highlighted that the weight of soyabean oil at 21 degrees may be 919.1 gram, while that at 60 degrees may be 892.6 gram.
They have also been advised by the consumer affairs ministry to correct their labelling of declaring net quantity in units of volume without mentioning temperature with weight of the product by 15 January, 2023.
As per provisions under the rules, net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati, ghee, among others, needs to be declared either in weight or volume and if declared in volume, then the equivalent weight of the commodity mandatorily to be declared. “It is observed that industries are proactively mentioning temperature while declaring the net quantity in volume," sad the government release.
