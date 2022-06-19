FinMin asks govt employees to opt for lowest air fare2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2022, 12:16 PM IST
The Finance Ministry has asked government employees to opt for 'cheapest fare available' on their entitled travel class and book air tickets at least three weeks prior to their date of travel for tours and LTC, as it looks to cut down on unnecessary expenditure.